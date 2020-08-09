Tata Harrier Petrol And Tata Gravitas Spied Together; Launch End Of 2020

Inline with its goal of keeping its model lineup fresh and relevant, Tata Motors has a few launches planned for this year. After freshening up the Tata Altroz lineup, it is not focusing on the Tata Harrier petrol and the larger, 6- and 7-seater Tata Gravitas. The former was updated in December 2019 and the latter made its premiere at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo. In a new set of spy pictures, both models can be seen parked next to each in full-camouflage setup and the difference in sizes is obvious.

Starting with the Tata Harrier petrol, the upcoming SUV is likely to be fitted with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. While there are no official reports, we expect a peak power output of 168bhp and 250-270Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will be similar to what is offered with the diesel variants - a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. With prices of the diesel going up and in some states, surpassing that of petrol prices, Tata Motors is aiming to appeal to those buyers who purely want a petrol-powered SUV. Another benefit of adding a petrol engine to the lineup is a lower entry point for buyers wanting to pick up a brand-new Tata Harrier.

If we talk about the Gravitas, the SUV was planned by Tata Motors from the offset and was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show, eventually premiering in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. From the pictures, it is easy to see that the Tata Gravitas is larger than the Harrier. When it comes to numbers, it measures 4,664mm in length, 1,894mm in width and 1,789mm in height. Compared to the Tata Harrier, it is 63mm longer, 72mm wider and sits 80mm higher. However, the wheelbase remains the same at 2,700mm.

The upcoming Tata Gravitas is based on the same Omega ARC platform as the Harrier and will also carry two engine options - a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol. Output too will remain the same, 170bhp/350Nm for the former and 170bhp/250-270Nm for the latter. We expect the Tata Harrier petrol to be launched around this year’s festive season and the launch of the Tata Gravitas to follow in early 2021.

