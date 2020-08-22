Tata Nexon, Harrier, Tiago and Tigor On Sale With Attractive Discounts

The COVID-19 pandemic has truly crippled national economies around the world. And among the worst-hit industries was the automotive sector that has seen one of its worst slumps since March. However, as India begins its latest unlock, manufacturers are resuming plants and opening dealerships, aiming for a much-needed revival.

The pandemic has also forced us to be accustomed to the ‘new normal’ and while we continue to understand its intricacies, a few things are clear. First, the popularity of public transport is set to decline as people will want to avoid any possible contraction. Second, the same will also increase demand for personal vehicles across the country. And in order to woo the customers, manufacturers are now offering attractive discounts on select models across their lineup.

In the same breath, Tata Motors has announced a host of new offers that would make buying and owning a vehicle much easier. It is to be noted, that the company was able to report positive growth in the month of July. Hence, here is a comprehensive list of all the offers that the company is offering on its models.

Tata Tiago and Tigor

The Tiago hatchback is now available with benefits of up to INR 28,000. This comprises of a cash discount of INR 15,000, exchange benefit worth INR 10,000 and a corporate discount of INR 3,000.

The Tigor, on the other hand, is now being offered with a discount of INR 35,000 that includes a cash discount of INR 15,000, exchange benefit of INR 15,000 and INR 5,000 worth of corporate discount.

Tata Nexon

Both the petrol and the diesel variants of the car are not subjected to any cash discounts. However, one can avail a corporate discount of INR 5,000 and an exchange bonus worth INR 15,000.

Tata Harrier

Select dealerships of Tata are offering massive cash discounts worth INR 1 lakh on the XMA and XZA variants of the Harrier. The same goes down to INR 80,000 for other variants, except the XZA Plus and Dark variants. This includes a cash discount of INR 25,000, an exchange benefit of INR 40,000 and a corporate discount of INR 15,000. Speaking of the XZA Plus and the Dark variants. The car gets an exchange bonus of INR 40,000 and a corporate discount of INR 15,000.

The manufacturer is currently not offering any benefits on the Tata Altroz. The car which was launched earlier this year is currently the most affordable offering in the premium hatchback segment with prices starting at INR 5.43 lakh* for the petrol variant and INR 6.99 lakh* for the diesel variant.

*Ex-showroom