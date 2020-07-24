Launched back in January 2020, the Tata Altroz is the company’s premium hatchback offering and is built to take on the might of the Maruti-Suzuki baleno and Hyundai Elite i20. Previously, the top-end XZ and XZ(O) variants of the Tata Altroz were reserved for all the creature comforts that the car offers. However, the company has now introduced an updated version of the mid-spec XT variant and with that, Tata Motors will also be offering the benefit of automatic AC without any additions to its price tag.

Automatic AC is one of the most sought-after features from customers. Previously, it was only offered with top end trims but has now trickled down to the Tata Altroz XT variant in order to make that particular variant a better value for money proposition. Along with auto AC, the Tata Altroz XT also offers other convenience features such as a 7.0-inch half-digital instrument cluster, 7-0inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a passive keyless entry and go system; along with a rear camera and LED DRLs. The Tata Altroz XT variant, with the addition of auto AC, has now become probably the most value-for-money variant in the lineup. Along with the standard version, customers can add extra goodies with the Luxe package for an added premium of INR 40,000. This includes height-adjustable driver’s seats, body-coloured ORVMs, roof spoiler, rear centre armrest, rear fog lamps, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever.

The Tata Altroz is currently offered with two engines and one transmission option. First, you get a 1.2-litre petrol motor which churns out 86bhp/113Nm of torque and the second option is a 1.5-litre diesel unit which makes 90bhp/200Nm of torque. The gearbox, in question, is a 5-speed manual unit. Tata Motors is also working on launching new additions to the Tata Altroz lineup. The first is a dual-clutch automatic gearbox which has been sourced from Punch Powertrain. The second addition is a brand new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is likely to deliver a total of 99bhp and peak torque output of 141Nm.

