Tata Harrier joins Uddhav Thackeray’s security fleet [Video]

When was the last time you saw a Tata Harrier being used in a security fleet? We’re positive that the answer is probably never. The proud Indian SUV has been deployed in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s security fleet, and you can check it out in a video here.

The Thackerays may ride in their imports like the Land Rover Range Rover and the Mercedes GLS, but their security detail uses made-in-India vehicles. As seen in the video above, three units of the Tata Harrier have been procured to join their fleet. All of them are MY2019 units. The lack of front fog lamps confirms that they are in the base, XE grade. Even though they are in the XE grade, they have been painted in the Atlas Black colour. Tata Motors does not offer the Harrier XE in the Atlas Black colour. Maybe it built these units to order with the special requirements of Maharashtra’s CM. Another feature unique to them is light bars.

The Tata Harrier has come a long way since its launch last year. The most exciting launch from Tata Motors of the decade didn’t receive a strong reception initially, but it has been significantly enhanced now. A few months after the launch, various enhancements were rolled out based on the initial feedback, including improved NVH levels, a software update for the Floating Island infotainment system, retuned steering wheel and improved clutch responsiveness.

At the beginning of this year, Tata Motors rolled out comprehensive revisions for the Harrier as MY2020 update. The company replaced the BS4 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 140 PS and 350 Nm of torque with the BS6 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. It also introduced 6-speed automatic transmission, panoramic sunroof, Calypso Red colour and dual-tone colour scheme options. Moreover, it started offering one more USB port for more convenience and made ESP standard for enhanced safety.

The prices of the BS6 Tata Harrier 2020 start at INR 13.69 lakh* and go up to INR 20.25 lakh*. In the coming months, Tata Motors will launch the Gravitas, the seven seater SUV derived from that from the Harrier. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi