When the Tata Harrier was launched, the car maker always had plans of a larger, 6-seater variant in the pipeline. Eventually the teasers started rolling and it was come to be known as the Tata Gravitas. After a long wait, Tata Motors finally showcased the all-new Tata Gravtas at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo, and had plans to launch the new 6-seater SUV by the summer. However, those plans were pushed back to the 2020 festive season and now we have learnt that those plans have been scrapped as well. According to a new report, Tata Motors is now planning to launch the Tata Gravitas in early 2021.

The delay in the launch of the all-new Tata Gravitas should not come as a surprise to any reader. We can blame the ongoing pandemic, and as a result, Tata Motors has chosen to focus on sales of its current line-up rather than invest its energy and resources into an all-new product for now. Even suffering from ongoing supply chain constraints, Tata Motors has decided that it it just not the right time for a new launch. Also adding to the delay is the fact that the all-new Tata Gravitas will be aimed at the urban buying population, which is currently witnessing a decreased buying sentiment in these challenging times. There have many job losses and even more pay cuts, all of it leading to a futile period in the Indian automotive scenario.

The all-new Tata Gravitas has been developed on the company's Omega ARC platform, similar to the Harrier. Under the hood, the Tata Gravitas will feature a 2.0-litre FCA-sourced turbo diesel engine, capable of developing 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. In terms of dimensions, the Tata Gravitas is 63mm longer, 72mm wider and 80mm taller than the Harrier. If we speak of features, the Tata Gravitas will boast similar, if not higher, level of tech as the Harrier. Highlights will include a touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, sem-digital instrument console and auto-dimming IRVM.

Source - TimesNow