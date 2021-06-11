Tata Harrier Dark Edition Now Not Available in Non-Sunroof Trims

Back in January 2019, Tata Motors introduced the Harrier in the domestic market, and the SUV rapidly became popular among buyers around the country. In its segment, it competes with the likes of MG Hector and Mahindra XUV500. After looking at its popularity, the carmaker introduced the new 3-row version of the Harrier and named it the new-gen Tata Safari. The carmaker gave a host of updates to the MY2021 Harrier, and the automaker is constantly expanding its lineup by adding new trims.

The Dark Edition is positioned as a top-spec variant in the automakers stable. Earlier the Dark Edition was offered with XT, XT Plus, XZ, XZ Plus, XZA and XZA Plus trims. The carmaker has now discontinued the non-sunroof trims, namely- XT, XZ and XZA. Therefore, the Tata Harrier Dark Edition with panoramic sunroof gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the XT Plus variant and goes all the way up to Rs 20.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the XZA Plus variants. Now the carmaker is offering Harrier in 22 different trim levels and is offered at Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base XE variant.

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets a completely blacked-out cabin and several cosmetic changes like a smoked headlamp, blackened faux skid plate at the front and rear black coloured 17-inch rims, unique #Dark logo on the front fender and much more. On the inside, it gets new Blackstone Matriz accents to replace the faux wood inserts on the dashboard, perforated black leather finish on door handles, gunmetal grey finished humanity line, black leather seats, and door handles with grey stitching. It gets propelled by a 2.0-litre Kryotec four-pot turbocharged diesel engine, which develops 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are done by a 6-speed MT or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It is rated to offer an ARAI certified mileage of 16.35kmpl. The same power plant does duties in the new-gen Tata Safari.

