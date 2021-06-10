This Deadpool Venom Wrapped Tata Harrier Looks Scary - VIDEO

If you are thinking of an SUV under Rs 25 lakh, and don’t particularly need a 7-seater, then the Tata Harrier is a great choice. The Harrier is the first Tata vehicle that is underpinned by the Omegarc platform, which is derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture that is used by the Discovery Sport. Even though it is a strictly FWD SUV, it gets a rotary dial for changing between modes to help the vehicle tackle different terrains and conditions. This system is inspired by Land Rover’s trademark Terrain Response System. The Harrier is also becoming somewhat of a favourite among the modifying community. Today we came across this example that gets a superhero-inspired body wrap.

The video has been uploaded by Carsio on YouTube. The Tata Harrier in this video originally came in the Calisto Copper shade. The whole SUV is wrapped in a shade of red, after which additional Venom Deadpool graphics have been added on the bonnet, side fender, side and rear. The wrap and graphics are some of the most unique we have come across and gives the Harrier a more aggressive character. Other than the wrap, this Harrier remains largely stock except for a new set of diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Also Read : Watch New Mahindra Thar Effortlessly Going Downstairs! - VIDEO

The Tata Harrier comes loaded with features including a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, auto climate control and more. In 2020, Tata updated the Harrier with additional features including new alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming IRVMs, redesigned ORVMs, updated the engine to meet BS-VI norms and added the option of an automatic transmission.

Prices for the Tata Harrier range between Rs 14.29 lakh for the base XE trim and goes up to Rs 20.81 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ DT variant, ex-showroom. The SUV is powered by an FCA-sourced 2-litre turbo-diesel unit. The powertrain makes peak power and torque figures of 170 PS and 350 Nm and can be paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for such crazy mods and other four-wheeler news.