LOUDEST Tata Harrier With Rs 6 Lakh Worth Audio System - VIDEO

If you are thinking of purchasing an SUV under Rs 25 lakh, and don’t have the need for 7-seats, then the Tata Harrier is definitely a good option. It is the first Tata vehicle to be underpinned by the OMEGA-ARC, which is derived from the Land Rover D8 platform used by the Discovery Sport. Even though it is a strictly FWD SUV, it gets a rotary dial for toggling between various traction control modes to help the SUV trod over varying terrains. This is very similar to Land Rover’s trademark Terrain Response System. The Harrier also seems to be getting somewhat popular in the car modification community. Today, we have a video of a modified Tata Harrier that is being claimed to be the loudest one ever.

The video of this modified Tata Harrier has been uploaded by R&R Vlogs Creation on YouTube. This is the Dark Edition of the SUV, which comes with Atlas Black exterior paint, darkened elements like the black faux skid plates and darkened headlamp inserts and a ‘Dark’ front fender badge. The owner has added aftermarket parts like the new LED lights on the front grille which flash like police sirens and a set of roof-mounted auxiliary lights. The stock 17-inch wheels have been replaced with a set of 5-spoke diamond-cut 18-inch alloys. Other than that, the exterior remains largely untouched.

It is the interior of this Tata Harrier that gets the more noticeable changes. This Dark Edition’s all-black interior has been replaced by dual-tone brown and black leather along with a new ambient lighting setup. There is lighting on the cupholders and the footwells while LED strips span the width of the dashboard and front doors. The Harrier Dark Edition’s all-black interior has been replaced by a dual-tone brown and black theme. The stock 7-inch infotainment system has been replaced by a bigger aftermarket unit. However, the biggest party piece of this Harrier is its 3000 RMS audio system by Focal that features Model E 165 K2 speakers for a clear and distortion-free hearing experience. The total cost of this modification is Rs 6 lakh, most of it going to the audio system itself.

Prices for the Tata Harrier range between Rs 14.29 lakh for the base XE trim and goes up to Rs 20.81 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ DT variant, ex-showroom. The SUV is powered by an FCA-sourced 2-litre turbo-diesel unit. The powertrain makes peak power and torque figures of 170 PS and 350 Nm and can be paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.