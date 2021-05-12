Tata Motors Increases Warranty & Free Service Period - Full Details

Our country is going through some tough times due to the second wave of the pandemic but many automakers, like Tata Motors, have been working to help their customers enjoy a pleasant ownership experience. In line with this, the Pune-based carmaker has recently announced the extension of the warranty and free service periods for its customers across the country. This initiative by Tata is quite similar to what several car and bike manufacturers are offering during the lockdown that is enforced in many parts of the country.

Through such initiatives, Tata Motors will be attempting to ensure that its customers benefit from a hassle-free after-sales experience even during such challenging times. The automaker has announced the warranty and free service period of its cars that were scheduled to get expired between 1st April to 31st May will be now extended till 30th June 2021.

Talking about the extension, Dimple Mehta, head of customer care (domestic and IB), PVBU, Tata Motors, said

The Covid-19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements, and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to our authorised service centres for scheduled maintenance or repairs. Hence, it’s a challenge when warranty and free service periods, as per policy norms, get expired during the ongoing lockdown. We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till June 30, 2021. Through this initiative, we are enhancing our brand connect with customers and are offering them a hassle-free ownership experience.

We feel that Tata Motors has started a great initiative that will definitely increase customer's trust towards the brand. Meanwhile, to make its vehicle line-up more exciting, the carmaker will soon launch an all-new model that has been internally codenamed HBX. It is expected to be positioned between Tata Tiago and Altroz. The Tata HBX will rub shoulders with the likes of Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Ignis. It is likely to be offered at a starting price of Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom).