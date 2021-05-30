Here's First MG Hector To Be Fitted With A CNG Kit - VIDEO

MG Motors entered the Indian automotive market in 2019 with the Hector. The compact SUV was an instant hit among consumers as it offered a combination of feature-loaded trim levels and unique looks at value-for-money prices. Though it is only two years old in the Indian auto market, MG decided to give the Hector a mid-life facelift that added a host of features and a few exterior changes. Today we came across this Hector which has been fitted with an aftermarket CNG kit.

The video has been uploaded by vishwas auto gas cng on YouTube. This MG Hector is a pre-facelift model, and the video shows us the installation of the regulators, injectors, low-pressure hose, high-pressure hose, solenoid and refilling valve in the vehicle. The CNG cylinder is placed on the boot, which compromises the SUV’s luggage space. The video then shows a gas level indicator being installed in the Hector’s cabin next to the steering wheel. Being an aftermarket unit, the owner of the MG Hector had to forego the vehicle’s warranty as it violates the company’s conditions. The video doesn’t clarify whether this is a Hector petrol or diesel. Furthermore, there is no mention of the total cost of the modification.

One of the biggest benefits of fitting a CNG kit to your vehicle is that CNG is quite a bit cheaper to run on than petrol or diesel, especially given the current sky-high prices of the latter two. If one would like to convert their vehicle to run on CNG, it is advisable that one installs a CNG kit in a car that has been approved/certified by the appropriate authorities for safety reasons.

Coming to the vehicle, prices for the MG Hector range between Rs 13.17 lakh – Rs 18.85 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV comes loaded with features like a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-way adjustable powered front seat, a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, heated ORVMs, wireless charging, cruise control, and a powered tailgate.

Powertrain choices for the MG Hector include 1 petrol and 1 diesel engine. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol makes 143 PS and 250 Nm of peak power and torque. The Diesel is a 2-litre unit that churns out max power and torque figures of 170 PS and 350 Nm, respectively. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, and a CVT automatic. The petrol engine is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid system, but can only be mated to the manual.