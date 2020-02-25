Tata Altroz turbo petrol spied, to be launched after June

The Tata Altroz turbo petrol has been spied up close. It’s going to be launched in the second half of the year.

The prototype of the Tata Altroz seen in the pictures here has a description sticker on its windshield that reads 'X451 1.2 VGTC BSVI'. This is what confirms what’s lying under the hood - a BS-VI 1.2-litre petrol engine featuring a variable geometry turbocharger. As for the output figures, the Tata Altroz Geneva Edition has already given us a fair idea.

The Tata Altroz Geneva Edition was showcased with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 75 kW (101.98 PS) at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. While the VW Polo’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine is a four-cylinder unit, the Tata Altroz’s 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be a three-cylinder unit.

Tata Motors will likely offer the 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine in the Altroz with a 5-speed manual transmission and a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The latter will probably be a 6-speed unit. So far, the company has been relying on torque converter automatic and automated manual transmissions to serve the customers who want more convenience.

The Tata Altroz is currently available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine (88 PS/113 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel unit (90 PS/200 Nm). Both these engines come linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. An idle-stop start system is available in select configurations equipped with the petrol engine.

The prices of the Tata Altroz start at INR 5,29,000* and go up to INR 9,34,000*.

*Ex-showroom India

