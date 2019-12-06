Tata Altroz to get 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine in H2 2020 - Report

06/12/2019
The production-spec Tata Altroz was revealed on 3 December 2019. With the reveal, it was confirmed that Tata Altroz is bound to receive two BS-VI engine options in the form a 1.2L naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit. Now Carwale has claimed that there is also a turbocharged petrol motor under development for the Altroz.

Tata Altroz Exterior Static Shot Side Profile 1
The 1.2L turbocharged engine will be the one that powered the unit that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The new engine will be a performance-oriented 1.2L turbocharged petrol unit which will be added to the portfolio in late-2020. If you recall, this is the same powertrain the Geneva-spec Tata Altroz was seen with. This engine has been rated to deliver 102 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. And will be available with either a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

While the turbo-petrol unit will be added to it in the later stage, initially it will be available in the below engine options.

AspectPetrol EngineDiesel Engine
Type1.2 L BS6 Petrol1.5 L BS6 Diesel
Cubic Capacity1199 cc1497 cc
Max Power86 PS (63kW) at 6000 rpm90 PS at 4000 rpm
Max Torque113 Nm at 3300 rpm200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm
Transmission Type5 Speed Manual Transmission5 Speed Manual Transmission

As revealed in the official brochures, the Tata Altroz will be available in five grades: XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). Apart from this, there will also be a variety of customization packs available for customers interested in high-end features. Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Highstreet Gold, Avenue White and Midtown Grey will be all the exterior colour choices on the Altroz.

Tata Altroz - Dimensions

AspectMeasurement
Overall Length3990 mm
Width1755 mm
Overall Height (Unladen)1523 mm
Wheel Base2501 mm
Ground Clearance (Unladen)165 mm
Fuel Tank capacity37 L

Also Read: Production-spec H7X SUV officially named Tata Gravitas

The Tata Altroz has been slated to January 2020 launch. We expect it to have a retail price of INR 5.5 - 8 lakh (ex-showroom). In this range, it will rival the likes of Maruti Baleno, VW Polo and Hyundai i20.

[Source - Carwale]

Tata Altroz - Image Gallery

