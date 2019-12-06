Tata Altroz to get 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine in H2 2020 - Report

The production-spec Tata Altroz was revealed on 3 December 2019. With the reveal, it was confirmed that Tata Altroz is bound to receive two BS-VI engine options in the form a 1.2L naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit. Now Carwale has claimed that there is also a turbocharged petrol motor under development for the Altroz.
The new engine will be a performance-oriented 1.2L turbocharged petrol unit which will be added to the portfolio in late-2020. If you recall, this is the same powertrain the Geneva-spec Tata Altroz was seen with. This engine has been rated to deliver 102 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. And will be available with either a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.
While the turbo-petrol unit will be added to it in the later stage, initially it will be available in the below engine options.
|Aspect
|Petrol Engine
|Diesel Engine
|Type
|1.2 L BS6 Petrol
|1.5 L BS6 Diesel
|Cubic Capacity
|1199 cc
|1497 cc
|Max Power
|86 PS (63kW) at 6000 rpm
|90 PS at 4000 rpm
|Max Torque
|113 Nm at 3300 rpm
|200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm
|Transmission Type
|5 Speed Manual Transmission
|5 Speed Manual Transmission
As revealed in the official brochures, the Tata Altroz will be available in five grades: XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). Apart from this, there will also be a variety of customization packs available for customers interested in high-end features. Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Highstreet Gold, Avenue White and Midtown Grey will be all the exterior colour choices on the Altroz.
Tata Altroz - Dimensions
|Aspect
|Measurement
|Overall Length
|3990 mm
|Width
|1755 mm
|Overall Height (Unladen)
|1523 mm
|Wheel Base
|2501 mm
|Ground Clearance (Unladen)
|165 mm
|Fuel Tank capacity
|37 L
Also Read: Production-spec H7X SUV officially named Tata Gravitas
The Tata Altroz has been slated to January 2020 launch. We expect it to have a retail price of INR 5.5 - 8 lakh (ex-showroom). In this range, it will rival the likes of Maruti Baleno, VW Polo and Hyundai i20.
[Source - Carwale]