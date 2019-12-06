Tata Altroz to get 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine in H2 2020 - Report

The production-spec Tata Altroz was revealed on 3 December 2019. With the reveal, it was confirmed that Tata Altroz is bound to receive two BS-VI engine options in the form a 1.2L naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit. Now Carwale has claimed that there is also a turbocharged petrol motor under development for the Altroz.

The new engine will be a performance-oriented 1.2L turbocharged petrol unit which will be added to the portfolio in late-2020. If you recall, this is the same powertrain the Geneva-spec Tata Altroz was seen with. This engine has been rated to deliver 102 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. And will be available with either a five-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

While the turbo-petrol unit will be added to it in the later stage, initially it will be available in the below engine options.

Aspect Petrol Engine Diesel Engine Type 1.2 L BS6 Petrol 1.5 L BS6 Diesel Cubic Capacity 1199 cc 1497 cc Max Power 86 PS (63kW) at 6000 rpm 90 PS at 4000 rpm Max Torque 113 Nm at 3300 rpm 200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm Transmission Type 5 Speed Manual Transmission 5 Speed Manual Transmission

As revealed in the official brochures, the Tata Altroz will be available in five grades: XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). Apart from this, there will also be a variety of customization packs available for customers interested in high-end features. Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Highstreet Gold, Avenue White and Midtown Grey will be all the exterior colour choices on the Altroz.

Tata Altroz - Dimensions

Aspect Measurement Overall Length 3990 mm Width 1755 mm Overall Height (Unladen) 1523 mm Wheel Base 2501 mm Ground Clearance (Unladen) 165 mm Fuel Tank capacity 37 L

Also Read: Production-spec H7X SUV officially named Tata Gravitas

The Tata Altroz has been slated to January 2020 launch. We expect it to have a retail price of INR 5.5 - 8 lakh (ex-showroom). In this range, it will rival the likes of Maruti Baleno, VW Polo and Hyundai i20.

[Source - Carwale]