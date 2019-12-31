Suzuki WagonR range gets a new engine in Japan

Suzuki has updated the Japan-made WagonR and WagonR Stingray with a new engine and a few more mechanical changes. The new WagonR and WagonR Stingray will be launched in Japan on 20 January 2020.

The Suzuki WagonR's new engine in Japan is called 'R06D', and it's a 0.66-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. It can be had with or without a mild-hybrid system. Speaking of mild-hybrid system, its W05A electric motor has been replaced with a new motor called 'W04C' and the battery capacity has been reduced from 10 Ah to 3 Ah.

The R06D engine replaces the R06A engine, which was also a 0.66-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit. The R06A engine developed 38 kW (52 PS) and 60 Nm of torque, while the R06D engine produces 36 kW (49 PS) and 58 Nm of torque. The W05A electric motor generated 2.3 kW (3.1 PS) and 50 Nm of torque, while the W04C electric motor delivers 1.9 kW (2.6 PS) and 40 Nm of torque.

As before, the petrol variant can be had with a 5-speed MT or a CVT, but the petrol-electric hybrid mild-hybrid variant can be had with only a CVT. The CVT is also a newly developed unit now, and it is claimed to offer light driving and excellent fuel economy.

The WagonR can now offer a fuel economy (JC08) of up to 26.8 km/l if had in the petrol variant or up to 31.0 km/l if had in the petrol-electric mild-hybrid variant. The WagonR Stingray, available in only the petrol-electric hybrid variant, can now offer a fuel economy (JC08) of up to 31.0 km/l.

In India, the Maruti Wagon R completed two decades this month. Maruti Suzuki is developing its first-ever pure electric vehicle based on the platform of the India-made version. The company will showcase this EV with the Futuro-E concept Auto Expo 2020.