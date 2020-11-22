Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 teased again, India launch very soon

Suzuki released a teaser image of the V-Strom 650 XT BS6 in April this year. The Japanese company would have launched the new motorcycle in India back then, however, the Covid-19 situation must have caused the plans to go off track. Now, Suzuki has teased the ADV once again indicating that the less polluting model of the V-Strom 650 XT will be introduced in the Indian market very soon.

Suzuki took to its social media channels to release the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 teaser video. The company has not given any details regarding the launch date, however, we are optimistic about the new motorcycle to break cover shortly. Suzuki has recently launched the new V-Strom 650 XT in Australia at AUD 13,490 which converts to INR 7.29 lakh. Now, it’s time to bring it here in India.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 that was held before the Covid-19 had hit the country. The overall design of the new motorcycle is expected to be more or less the same. The biggest change will come in the form of the BS6-compliant engine.

The 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin is likely to put out 70 bhp of maximum power at 8800 rpm and 62 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. It would be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Suzuki might also include its Low RPM Assist technology which automatically tunes the idle speed when engaging the clutch or riding at very low speeds and thus prevents stalling.

Apart from the revised BS6 compliant engine, the upcoming Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT would also get a few new colour options. For example, in Australia, the new model has a grey colour which features blue rims, a red paint scheme with black wheels, and a white shade that comes with gold rims.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.