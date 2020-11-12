2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT launched in Australia, India arrival soon

Suzuki has launched the 2021 V-Strom 650 XT in Australia at AUD 13,490 which converts to INR 7.29 lakh. The latest motorcycle gets a revised engine that complies with the Euro 5 emission regulations and a bunch of new colour options. The 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is expected to arrive in India soon.

The biggest change in the new V-Strom 650 XT comes in the form of the Euro 5 engine. It is a 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin that puts out 70 bhp of maximum power at 8800 rpm and 62 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. These are the same figures as that of the bike’s BS4 model. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox. Suzuki has also included its Low RPM Assist technology which automatically tunes the idle speed when engaging the clutch or riding at very low speeds and thus prevents stalling.

Apart from the revised Euro 5 compliant engine, the 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT also gets three new colour options. There is a grey colour which features blue rims, a red paint scheme with black wheels, and a white shade that comes with gold rims. All three of them are expected to be made available in the Indian market as well.

Speaking of, Suzuki India teased the V-Strom 650 XT BS6 in April this year. The middleweight ADV would have been introduced in the domestic market earlier, however, perhaps the Covid-19 pandemic incurred some delays.

Now, since the updated model has been launched in Australia, it should be only a matter of time before it makes its way to the Indian shores too. Suzuki has not released any official statement on the same, however, speculations suggest that the new V-Strom 650 XT is likely to be launched in India sometime in early 2021.

