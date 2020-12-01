Suzuki V-Strom 650 replacement could be under development - Report

The BS6 model of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT has been recently launched in India. It is the brand’s first BS6-compliant big bike in the country. Suzuki also introduced the Euro 5 version of the ADV in Australia last month. Now, a latest report suggests that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer could be working on a Suzuki V-Strom 650 replacement.

There's a leaked patent image which shows the chassis and engine, however, the bodywork and front suspension is missing. The airbox is located under the rider’s seat. Its intake has been positioned on the top to prevent sucking unwanted dust or water kicked up by the rear wheel. There’s also a good amount of gap between the rear wheel and the seat subframe. This indicates that the rear suspension would have a longer travel.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 replacement would use a fairly conventional frame with the engine as a stressed member. The motor is attached by mounting points on the head at the front and rear, and also on the underside of the engine casing at the rear. The upper portion of the frame has a tubular construction. The subframe has a simple design and is bolted onto the main frame. The swingarm is also newly designed. Suzuki is likely to use its new parallel-twin engine for the V-Strom replacement. It would have around 700cc of displacement and feature a DOHC setup.

Since Suzuki has recently updated the 650cc V-twin engine of the V-Strom 650 to meet the Euro 5 and BS6 emission regulations, it is not going to bring in the 700cc parallel-twin replacement anytime soon. Interestingly, the V-Strom 650’s rivals such as the Yamaha MT-07 and Kawasaki Z650, are powered by parallel-twin engines.

[Source: bennetts.co.uk]