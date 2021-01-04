Suzuki Katana in new Candy Darling Red colour goes on sale in Japan

Remember the attractive red colour of the Suzuki Katana that the company had revealed in its home country in March 2020? Well, it is now available for purchase. Only 100 units of the limited edition model have been made available in the Japanese market. Suzuki is asking JPY 15,95,000 (INR 11.29 lakh) for the new colour. The other two usual paint schemes (Mystic Silver Metallic and Glass Sparkle Black) retail at JPY 15,40,000 that converts to INR 10.90 lakh.

The Suzuki Katana Candy Darling Red was the most popular model in the ‘Katana Colour Questionnaire’ that the company had conducted last year. The Questionnaire was a part of the Suzuki WEB Motorcycle Show. The reservations for the new colour option will be accepted online on a first-come-first-served basis from 3:00 pm on 11 January 2021 through Suzuki's sales website "S-MALL".

Suzuki Katana Candy Darling Red Highlights

In this colour option, the Katana comes with red alloy wheels. Moreover, the fully-adjustable KYB 43 mm USD forks feature a golden shade and to match that, the single-piece handlebar has also been finished in a shade of gold. Suzuki has also paid attention to small details. For example, there is red stitching on the dual-tone single-piece seat.

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-R1000R Legend Edition Brings MotoGP Down To Streets

Suzuki Katana Candy Darling Red Specs

As for the engine, it remains the same 998cc liquid-cooled motor that produces 148 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 107 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The 4-valve DOHC engine features a fuel-injection system and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Suzuki Katana Candy Darling Red Features

Some of the other noticeable features of the Katana include a full-LED square headlamp with LED DRLs present at the semi-fairing, high-rise tail section, single-piece handlebar, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Suzuki did showcase the Katana at the Auto Expo 2020 here in India, however, that was just to gauge customer interest. Since then, the company has not disclosed any update about bringing the motorcycle in our country.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.