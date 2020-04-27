Remember the Haojue DR300 aka the Suzuki GSX-S300? It is a naked streetfighter that was revealed at the Chongqing Mobo Fair 2018. It is finally set to go on sale in China.

For those of you who aren’t aware of Haojue Motorcycles, it is Suzuki’s Chinese partner. Their joint venture company, called 'Changzhou Haojue Suzuki Motorcycle Co., LTD', deals in a range of small-displacement Suzuki motorcycles. The company started the production of the DR300 last month.

Haojue DR300 Features

The Haojue DR300 is a fantastic-looking motorcycle. It has an aggressive fascia that features a striking LED headlight with integrated LED DRL. The short visor that bears the company logo is also a nice touch. The golden KYB USD front forks enhance the big bike look. The DR300 has a sculpted 16-litre fuel tank with sporty extensions that add to the motorcycle’s overall muscular appeal.

Some of the other key features of the Haojue DR300 include:

Full LED lighting

Push and pull throttle cable

Clip-on handlebars

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Side-mounted sporty exhaust

Step up seats

Attractive alloy wheels

USB charging

Haojue DR300 Specs

The Haojue DR300 weighs 177 kg and draws power from an all-new 298 cc liquid-cooled engine. It is a twin-cylinder mill which produces 29.23 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 27.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It has been tuned for better low and mid-range performance. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Haojue DR300's suspension setup includes USD front forks from KYB and a 7-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The braking duties are handled by a 298 mm petal disc at the front with a dual-piston calliper and a smaller petal disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. For safety, the Haojue DR300 has dual-channel Bosche ABS.

Haojue DR300 Dimensions

Aspect Measurement Length 2,055 mm Width 720 mm Height 1,050 mm Wheelbase 1,420 mm

Also Read: Next-gen Haojue DR300 (Suzuki GSX-S300) seen in leaked patent images

Haojue DR300 Price

Haojue hasn’t announced the price of the DR300 yet but it is being speculated that it would cost somewhere in the range of CNY 33,000-35,000 (INR 3.54 lakh-3.76 lakh).

[Source: chunfengxing.com]