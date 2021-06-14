Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Visualised as Capable Middleweight Sports Tourer

One of the key highlights of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is its refined engine. The single-cylinder quarter-litre mill comes with SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System). The company says that this unique technology ensures there’s a smooth acceleration that feels strong and linear.

Also, even though the Gixxer SF 250 is a fully-faired motorcycle with clip-on handlebars, its rider ergonomics aren’t too demanding which means people can use it for long-distance touring. Here’s a rendering that shows us a much more capable version of the 250cc Gixxer SF that has been visualised as a middleweight sports tourer. Let’s check it out, shall we?

The rendering has been created by an automotive artist that goes by the name “nv._designs” on Instagram. We can see in the picture above that certain changes have been implemented to the motorcycle to give it this sports tourer look. To begin with, the clip-on handlebars have been replaced by a single-piece tube-type unit that is positioned a bit higher. This results in a much more comfortable and relaxed riding position that’s optimal for long-distance touring. While the design of the front end has been left unaltered, there’s a decent-size windscreen to provide some wind protection to the rider.

The automotive artist has also added a large front fairing protector and engine crash guard. The rear cowls and tail section have been tweaked for a sharper look. There’s also a small rear rack for carrying some luggage. Since the artist has visualised this motorcycle as a middleweight sports tourer, it wouldn’t use the 250cc engine from the original bike. We can see that the “250” sticker on the front fairing has been replaced by a “650” sticker. We can also spot two exhaust header pipes coming out from the engine and meeting a 2x1 exhaust system.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in this rendering is also fitted with USD front and twins rotors at the front. The motorcycle’s ground clearance also appears to have been increased substantially. Overall, the middleweight sports tourer version of the Gixxer SF 250 looks fantastic. What do you think?

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.