Could this be Benelli’s Answer to Suzuki Gixxer SF 250?

It seems that Benelli’s sister brand, QJMotor, had been developing a 250cc sportbike which has now been revealed via a leaked image on the internet. Although it’d be primarily targetted for the Chinese market, if launched in India, it could be Benelli’s answer to the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

QJMotor’s 250cc sportbike would be called Race 250. We can see in the leaked picture that it looks production-ready. The motorcycle has an aggressive-looking front end thanks to the dual headlamp setup. The fairing-mounted rearview mirrors also look pretty cool. On the side of the fairing, there are a few graphics keeping things busy. Some of the other noticeable features include a split-type seat, high-rise tail section, clip-on handlebars, stylish alloy wheels, USD front forks, and a rear monoshock.

Also Read: Benelli Leoncino 250 Launched in Philippines, To Rival Suzuki Gixxer 250

Based on the available information, QJ Race 250 would be powered by a 294.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that would pump out around 27-28PS of max power that should be enough to provide a top speed of 129 kmph. Perhaps, this is the same motor that has been fitted on the Benelli Leoncino 250.

The quarter-litre sportbike would weigh 159kg and have a wheelbase of 1360mm. It would be using 17-inch wheels with a 110 section wide front and 140 section wide rear tyre. Apparently, there would be two variants of QJMotor’s new fully-faired 250cc motorcycle. One would come with a conventional swingarm whereas the other would be a higher-spec model featuring a single-sided swingarm and better brakes.

The QJ Race 250 is likely to make its debut in the Chinese market in the near future. While no details regarding its availability in other countries are available as of now, speculations say that the new motorcycle would eventually make its way into Europe. Considering the increasing popularity of 250cc bikes in India, Benelli might just bring the Race 250 into our country under its umbrella and give the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 some good competition.

For more Benelli updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.