India-made Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 to be launched in Japan in January 2020 - Report

Suzuki will launch India-made Gixxer SF 250 in Japan late next month. The fully-faired motorcycle is already being sold in Japan by private importers.

Suzuki will likely price the Gixxer SF 250 in Japan at around JPY 500,000 (INR 3.26 lakh). The company will also sell the street-naked Gixxer 250 there, presumably at a slightly lower price. Both the motorcycles were showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show in October. The single-cylinder Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be more affordable than the twin-cylinder Suzuki GSX-250R which is priced in Japan at JPY 548,900 (INR 3.60 lakh).

Powering the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a 249 cc oil-cooled, SOHC engine. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque. In comparison, the liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor of the GSX-250R pushes out 24 PS and 22 Nm. The unique Suzuki Oil Cooling System has been derived from their MotoGP machines and uses a fan to cool the oil which in turn dissipates heat from the powerplant.

The suspension setup of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 includes a conventional fork up front and a monoshock at the rear, both tuned for everyday riding and capable of taking a beating even on pothole-ridden roads. The braking system of the motorcycle includes a disc at both ends with the added safety net of dual-channel ABS. The features list includes an LED headlamp, reverse backlit LCD instrumentation, clip-on handlebar and a wide 150-section rear tyre.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be retailed in Japan in silver and matte black colours. Also, the company will be offering the MotoGP edition from day 1. In India, the bike is priced at INR 170,655 for the standard variant and INR 171,456 for the MotoGP edition (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

[Source: kojintekibikematome.blog.jp]