Abu Dhabi Police adds Ducati Panigale V4 S to its fleet

The Abu Dhabi Police has added the Ducati Panigale V4 S to its fleet of exotic vehicles. As many as 12 Ducati Panigale V4 S motorcycles, painted in the White and Blue shade, have joined the Abu Dhabi Police’s garage. The Panigale V4 S joins the likes of Lykan HyperSport, Audi R8, Lamborghini Huracan, Nissan GT-R and Bugatti Veyron (among others) in the Abu Dhabi Police’s fleet.

A close look at the suspension setup reveals that the motorcycles inducted by the Abu Dhabi Police are the V4 S, and not the V4 R (as claimed by a few publications). The V4 S features an electronically adjustable suspension setup, while the V4 R gets manually adjustable units to save weight. Shock absorption tasks on the V4 S are handled by Öhlins NIX-30 front forks and Öhlins TTX 36 rear shock – both featuring new calibration and controlled by Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system. The S variant also uses Marchesini forged aluminium and a Lithium-ion battery.

The Panigale V4 (base variant), for reference, uses 43 mm Showa Big Piston front Fork (BPF) and Sachs rear shock – both fully adjustable (manually).

Do note that the complete 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 line-up gets the aerodynamic package as standard. The aerodynamic winglet design, which is inspired by the MotoGP bikes, is aimed at delivering improved overall vehicle stability.

The motorcycles were customized with additional equipment, the controls for which are visible on the left-side switchgear. The ‘Abu Dhabi Police’ badge is visible on the fairing of the motorcycle.

To give you a quick recap, the 2020 Panigale V4 and the Panigale V4 S use the familiar 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale, 90° V4, liquid-cooled engine that makes a commendable 214 hp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 123.5 Nm at 10,000 rpm. The power is backed by a comprehensive electronics package that works with a 6-axis inertial platform. The electronic rider aids include the following:

Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2

ABS Cornering EVO

Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO

Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2

Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO

Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

The braking setup on the Ducati Panigale V4 S includes twin discs at the front and a single disc at the back, along with Brembo Stylema monobloc callipers.