Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 brochure leaked, complete specs revealed

The launch date of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 in India hasn’t been announced yet but its brochure has been leaked. So, now we know the specifications of the upcoming BS6 bike.

The new Gixxer SF 250 BS6 will have the same 249 cc single-cylinder engine with SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System) that is fitted in the Gixxer SF 250 BS4 model.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Specifications

As expected, the new Gixxer SF 250 BS6 will be powered by the same 249 cc single-cylinder engine with SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System) that is fitted in the Gixxer SF 250 BS4 model in which it produces 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 22.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. However, in its BS6 state of tune, this engine produces the same amount of power (26.5 PS) but at slightly higher revs - 9,300 rpm. The torque output is marginally lower - 22.2 Nm - and it kicks in early at 7,300 rpm. The transmission, like in the old model, is a 6-speed unit.

AspectBS4 SpecificationBS6 Specification
Engine displacement249 cc249 cc
Engine type4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled, SOHC4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled, SOHC
Max. power26.5 PS at 9000 rpm26.5 PS at 9300 rpm
Max. torque22.5 Nm at 7500 rpm22.2 Nm at 7300 rpm
Fuel injectionYesYes
Transmission6-speed6-speed

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Dimensions

The dimensions of the forthcoming Gixxer SF 250 BS6 are the same as that of the outgoing BS4 model.

Length2010 mm
Width740 mm
Height1035 mm
Wheelbase1345 mm
Ground Clearance165 mm
Seat height800 mm
Kerb mass161 kg
Fuel tank12-litres

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Features

The list of features of the new Gixxer SF 250 BS6 model includes the same elements that we have seen in the Gixxer SF 250 BS4. Some of the key features include:

  • LED headlamp and taillamp
  • Digital instrument cluster
  • Twin muffler
  • Suzuki easy start system
  • Clip-on handlebars
  • Dual-channel ABS
  • Sporty fairing design
  • Split seat

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Price

The price of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 in India, as per an earlier report, is INR 1,75,846*. That's around INR 5,000 higher than the price of the outgoing, BS4 model. The price of the MotoGP edition of the BS6 version isn't known yet.

*Ex-showroom, Patna

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 - Image Gallery

