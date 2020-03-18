Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 brochure leaked, complete specs revealed

The launch date of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 in India hasn’t been announced yet but its brochure has been leaked. So, now we know the specifications of the upcoming BS6 bike.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Specifications
As expected, the new Gixxer SF 250 BS6 will be powered by the same 249 cc single-cylinder engine with SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System) that is fitted in the Gixxer SF 250 BS4 model in which it produces 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 22.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. However, in its BS6 state of tune, this engine produces the same amount of power (26.5 PS) but at slightly higher revs - 9,300 rpm. The torque output is marginally lower - 22.2 Nm - and it kicks in early at 7,300 rpm. The transmission, like in the old model, is a 6-speed unit.
|Aspect
|BS4 Specification
|BS6 Specification
|Engine displacement
|249 cc
|249 cc
|Engine type
|4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled, SOHC
|4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled, SOHC
|Max. power
|26.5 PS at 9000 rpm
|26.5 PS at 9300 rpm
|Max. torque
|22.5 Nm at 7500 rpm
|22.2 Nm at 7300 rpm
|Fuel injection
|Yes
|Yes
|Transmission
|6-speed
|6-speed
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Dimensions
The dimensions of the forthcoming Gixxer SF 250 BS6 are the same as that of the outgoing BS4 model.
|Length
|2010 mm
|Width
|740 mm
|Height
|1035 mm
|Wheelbase
|1345 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Seat height
|800 mm
|Kerb mass
|161 kg
|Fuel tank
|12-litres
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Features
The list of features of the new Gixxer SF 250 BS6 model includes the same elements that we have seen in the Gixxer SF 250 BS4. Some of the key features include:
- LED headlamp and taillamp
- Digital instrument cluster
- Twin muffler
- Suzuki easy start system
- Clip-on handlebars
- Dual-channel ABS
- Sporty fairing design
- Split seat
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Price
The price of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 in India, as per an earlier report, is INR 1,75,846*. That's around INR 5,000 higher than the price of the outgoing, BS4 model. The price of the MotoGP edition of the BS6 version isn't known yet.
*Ex-showroom, Patna