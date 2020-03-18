Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 brochure leaked, complete specs revealed

The launch date of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 in India hasn’t been announced yet but its brochure has been leaked. So, now we know the specifications of the upcoming BS6 bike.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Specifications

As expected, the new Gixxer SF 250 BS6 will be powered by the same 249 cc single-cylinder engine with SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System) that is fitted in the Gixxer SF 250 BS4 model in which it produces 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 22.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. However, in its BS6 state of tune, this engine produces the same amount of power (26.5 PS) but at slightly higher revs - 9,300 rpm. The torque output is marginally lower - 22.2 Nm - and it kicks in early at 7,300 rpm. The transmission, like in the old model, is a 6-speed unit.

Aspect BS4 Specification BS6 Specification Engine displacement 249 cc 249 cc Engine type 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled, SOHC 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled, SOHC Max. power 26.5 PS at 9000 rpm 26.5 PS at 9300 rpm Max. torque 22.5 Nm at 7500 rpm 22.2 Nm at 7300 rpm Fuel injection Yes Yes Transmission 6-speed 6-speed

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Dimensions

The dimensions of the forthcoming Gixxer SF 250 BS6 are the same as that of the outgoing BS4 model.

Length 2010 mm Width 740 mm Height 1035 mm Wheelbase 1345 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Seat height 800 mm Kerb mass 161 kg Fuel tank 12-litres

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Features

The list of features of the new Gixxer SF 250 BS6 model includes the same elements that we have seen in the Gixxer SF 250 BS4. Some of the key features include:

LED headlamp and taillamp

Digital instrument cluster

Twin muffler

Suzuki easy start system

Clip-on handlebars

Dual-channel ABS

Sporty fairing design

Split seat

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Price

The price of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 in India, as per an earlier report, is INR 1,75,846*. That's around INR 5,000 higher than the price of the outgoing, BS4 model. The price of the MotoGP edition of the BS6 version isn't known yet.

*Ex-showroom, Patna