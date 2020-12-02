Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Acceleration Test: 0-60, 0-100, & 0-120 km/h

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is one of the best options available in the quarter-litre segment at the moment. Earlier this year, it received a new dual-tone colour option called the Triton Blue/Silver, which is popular among the enthusiasts as the MotoGP Edition. We recently got our hands on the new motorcycle and thought why not do a Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 acceleration test.

Before diving into the test itself, let’s have a look at the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 specs. The motorcycle uses a 249cc single-cylinder oil-cooled motor that complies with the Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations. It has been tuned to produce 26.5 PS of maximum power at 9300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7300 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle weighs 161 kg (kerb) and has a wheelbase of 1345mm.

Just like our previous acceleration tests, we conducted 3 attempts for this one, too. Following are the results:

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Acceleration Test Attempt 0-60 km/h 0-100 km/h 0-120 km/h 1 3.60 seconds 8.43 seconds - 2 3.35 seconds 8.20 seconds - 3 3.23 seconds 8.07 seconds 12.87 seconds

As you can see, the best 0-60 km/h time that we achieved on the Gixxer SF 250 BS6 was 3.23 seconds, which is pretty impressive, don’t you think? Also, reaching 100 km/h from a standstill took 8.07 seconds in our third attempt. We also pushed the motorcycle to 120 km/h and it did that in 12.87 seconds. So, it wouldn't be incorrect to say that the Gixxer SF 250 BS6 is a reasonably quick motorcycle in its segment.

Some of the key features of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 include:

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Attractive full-LED headlamp

LED taillamp

Clip-on handlebars

Sporty split seating arrangement

Split pillion grab rails

Brushed finish alloy wheels

Double-barrel exhaust

In other news, Suzuki has recently launched the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT in India. It is the brand's first BS6-compliant big bike in the country.

