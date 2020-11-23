It was just yesterday when Suzuki released a new teaser video of the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT on its social media channels indicating the arrival of the adventure motorcycle in India very soon. And today, the Japanese company has launched the less polluting model at INR 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is the brand’s first BS6-compliant big bike in India.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said:

The V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. It is truly a masterpiece with the ultimate balance provided by the natural riding position, comfortable seat and the flexible engine character. This is our first BS6-compliant big bike and we are confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people’s hearts with its performance and manoeuvrability as it hit the Indian roads.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 850 Sport unveiled, is the new road-focused Tiger

Powering the new V-Strom 650 XT is a 645cc, 90-degree, V-twin which complies with the latest and stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The motorcycle also gets Suzuki Easy Start System enabling a secure and stress-free start with the push of a button. The 3-level traction control ensures superior control and is effective in difficult road conditions, preventing rear wheel spin further boosting rider confidence. The ADV also comes with an ABS.

In terms of looks and styling, the BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT does not get any significant updates. It continues to have the rugged and sturdy build quality and signature V-Strom headlight design. The instrument cluster provides a plethora of information. The stylish LED taillights make the motorcycle easily visible from behind.

The BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will be available in two colour variants - Champion Yellow and Pearl Glacier White. The company has not introduced the new paint schemes that it has included in the ADV’s colour palette for the Australian market.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.