Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.63 lakh - IAB Report

Along with the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 has been launched. The greener 250 cc naked motorcycle has been priced at INR 1,63,400*.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 Specs

With the BS6 update, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 has become more environment-friendly. The quarter-litre motorbike now emits less harmful emissions compared to the BS4 version. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 uses a revised 249 cc single-cylinder engine which comes equipped with SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System). It produces 26.5 PS of power at 7300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7300 rpm. The bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox. Below is a detailed comparison between the specs of the BS4 and BS6 versions of the Suzuki Gixxer 250:

Aspect BS4 Specification BS6 Specification Engine Displacement 249 cc 249 cc Engine Type 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled Valve System SOHC, 4 Valve SOHC, 4 Valve Bore x Stroke 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm Max. Power 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm Max. Torque 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm Fuel System Fuel Injection Fuel Injection Starter System Electric Electric Transmission 6-speed 6-speed

Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 Features

Being a naked motorcycle, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 features a single-piece tubular-type handlebar that provides a more relaxed and upright riding posture. The 250 cc motorcycle also comes with a compact fully-digital instrument cluster, LED taillamp, split seats, dual-barrel exhaust, brushed finish alloy wheels and dual-channel ABS. The Gixxer 250 BS6 has a single-piece full-LED headlamp that gels with the bike’s streetfighter stance. Also, the sculpted fuel tank and elongated fuel tank extensions enhance the motorcycle’s overall visual appeal. Undoubtedly, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 is one of the best-looking motorbikes in the segment.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 Colours

The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 is available in two colour options - Metallic Matte Silver/Metallic Matte Black (dual-tone) and Metallic Matte Black. The price of both colour options is the same - INR 1,63,400*.

Suzuki dealerships have started accepting bookings for the Gixxer 250 BS6 and the deliveries of the new motorcycle are expected to commence in mid-June.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi