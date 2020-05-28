Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.63 lakh - IAB Report

Along with the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 has been launched. The greener 250 cc naked motorcycle has been priced at INR 1,63,400*.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Right View
The Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 uses a revised 249 cc single-cylinder engine which comes equipped with SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System).

Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 Specs

With the BS6 update, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 has become more environment-friendly. The quarter-litre motorbike now emits less harmful emissions compared to the BS4 version. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 uses a revised 249 cc single-cylinder engine which comes equipped with SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System). It produces 26.5 PS of power at 7300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of torque at 7300 rpm. The bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox. Below is a detailed comparison between the specs of the BS4 and BS6 versions of the Suzuki Gixxer 250:

AspectBS4 SpecificationBS6 Specification
Engine Displacement249 cc249 cc
Engine Type4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled
Valve SystemSOHC, 4 ValveSOHC, 4 Valve
Bore x Stroke76.0 mm x 54.9 mm76.0 mm x 54.9 mm
Max. Power26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm
Max. Torque22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm
Fuel SystemFuel InjectionFuel Injection
Starter SystemElectricElectric
Transmission6-speed6-speed

Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 Features

Being a naked motorcycle, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 features a single-piece tubular-type handlebar that provides a more relaxed and upright riding posture. The 250 cc motorcycle also comes with a compact fully-digital instrument cluster, LED taillamp, split seats, dual-barrel exhaust, brushed finish alloy wheels and dual-channel ABS. The Gixxer 250 BS6 has a single-piece full-LED headlamp that gels with the bike’s streetfighter stance. Also, the sculpted fuel tank and elongated fuel tank extensions enhance the motorcycle’s overall visual appeal. Undoubtedly, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 is one of the best-looking motorbikes in the segment.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 Colours

The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 is available in two colour options - Metallic Matte Silver/Metallic Matte Black (dual-tone) and Metallic Matte Black. The price of both colour options is the same - INR 1,63,400*.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Right Side
The Gixxer 250 BS6 has a single-piece full-LED headlamp that gels with the bike’s streetfighter stance.

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 teased, to be launched soon

Suzuki dealerships have started accepting bookings for the Gixxer 250 BS6 and the deliveries of the new motorcycle are expected to commence in mid-June.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Image Gallery

