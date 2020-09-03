Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets a brand-new blue colour option

Suzuki introduced a new Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red colour option with the Burgman Street 125 when it updated the scooter to meet the BS6 emission standards earlier this year. Now, to refresh things a bit, the Japanese two-wheeler giant has added another paint scheme in the Burgman Street 125’s colour palette; it is called the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue.

Commenting on the launch of the new blue colour option of the Burgman Street 125, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said:

The Burgman Street has been redefining luxury riding since its launch in 2018 in India. Backed by European scooter design language and advanced technology, Burgman Street represents comfort and style. To further accentuate its bold and sporty look, we have introduced the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition of Burgman Street. It is our constant endeavour to bring in new variants to our products and offer the best features to our young discerning customers. We are confident that this new colour will find appeal especially amongst the youth given the sporty look for enhanced road presence.

Total Colour Options?

With the addition of the new Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue shade, the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 now has a total of 5 colour options. The other 4 are Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, Pearl Mirage White, and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red.

Price of the new colour option?

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 in its latest Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue paint scheme carries the same price tag as before, i.e., INR 79,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Any other changes?

Apart from the inclusion of the new Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue colour option, no other changes have been implemented in the Suzuki Burgman Street 125.

Engine

It continues to draw power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that comes with a SOHC set up, 2 valves, and fuel injection. It has been tuned to produce 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.

Key Features

The Burgman Street 125 comes with Suzuki’s Easy Start System along with an integrated engine start and kill button. It has a fully-digital instrument cluster, flexible foot position for the rider, standard windscreen, and a front disc brake. For convenience, Suzuki also provides a DC socket in the glove box, dual luggage hooks, 21.5-litre under-seat storage, and a 2-litre glove box and rack in the front apron.

