Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter spied once again; to launch soon? [Video]

The upcoming Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter is undergoing some extensive road testing. This can be said because there have been multiple sightings of the EV’s prototypes in the recent past. Now, the first spy video of the new electric scooter has surfaced.

The spy video has captured the right-side profile of the Suzuki Burgman Electric. It can be seen in the footage that the two-wheeler is missing an exhaust system which indicates that it’s an electric vehicle. Also, the swingarm-mounted rear suspension is located on the right-side instead of the left-side as is the case with the Suzuki Burgman Street 125.

The overall design of the Suzuki Burgman Electric is identical to its petrol-powered counterpart that is already on sale in the country. The sharp-looking fairing, large and attractive headlamp, sporty side profile, large pillion grab rails are present in the EV, too. What aesthetically different here is the white and blue dual-tone paint scheme. This could be one of the many colour options that the Suzuki Burgman Electric will be made available in.

Some of the other features that are likely to make their way in Suzuki’s upcoming electric scooter include a full-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, full-LED lighting, large under-seat storage, and USB charger. Although it would be too early to comment regarding the new Suzuki Burgman Electric’s technical specifications, speculations suggest that the EV would have performance similar to that of a 110cc petrol-powered scooter.

While there’s no information regarding the launch of the electric Burgman as of now, going by how frequently it is being spied on the roads, it seems that the Japanese brand is taking things at a faster pace and will launch the electric scooter sooner than expected. And when that happens, the new Suzuki Burgman Electric will go compete with the likes of the electric Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X electric scooters.

[Source: Twitter]