Ather 450X electric scooter reaches more cities as its demand increases

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler company, Ather Energy has launched the Ather 450X electric scooter in 16 more cities in the country. The EV-maker is now fast tracking its plans to meet the national demand for the electric two-wheeler and by the first quarter of 2021, the Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities in India, the company said in a statement.

The new cities in which Ather 450X has been introduced include Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow, and Siliguri.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Ather Energy Chief Business Officer, said:

We are really excited about adding 16 new markets and we look forward to establishing ourselves in these cities in the coming months. This expansion is the result of the strong demand from the consumers, dealerships and also, the test ride requests that we have received since the launch of Ather 450X. Ather Energy has always strived to build futuristic electric two-wheelers which boast of superior technology and innovative solutions to make the switch to electric easier for the consumers. We aim to introduce Ather products across the country and fulfil the needs of consumers by providing a premium offering.

In other news, Ather Energy has recently announced the discontinuation of the Ather 450. The company had said in a statement that the sale of the electric scooter in Bengaluru and Chennai has been stopped. The Ather 450 has been replaced by newer and improved Ather 450X and 450 Plus models.

The Ather 450 was Ather Energy’s first electric scooter that was introduced in the market in 2018. With a 2.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the EV had a maximum range of 107 km (ARAI tested) in a single charge. In its entire lifetime, the Ather 450 had received several OTA updates which certainly made it a better version of itself.

