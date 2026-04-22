Suzuki Avenis Special Edition Gets New Dual-Tone Colour

Suzuki has refreshed the Avenis lineup with a new colour option for its Special Edition, adding a sharper visual edge to the sporty scooter.

The latest update introduces a striking dual-tone finish—Pearl Glacier White paired with Metallic Oort Gray. This new shade enhances the Avenis’ aggressive styling while retaining its familiar sporty design elements and feature-loaded package.

Mechanically unchanged, the Avenis continues to be powered by a 124.3cc, all-aluminium, single-cylinder engine with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. It’s tuned to strike a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it a practical yet fun urban commuter.

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The scooter’s sporty appeal is further highlighted by LED headlamps and tail lamps, edgy graphics, and split grab rails. On the tech front, it gets a Bluetooth-enabled digital LCD instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect.

Practicality remains a strong suit, with features like a front storage box with USB charging, external fuel lid, a long comfortable seat, and 21.8-litre under-seat storage. It also comes equipped with telescopic front suspension, Combined Braking System (CBS), a 12-inch front wheel, and a side-stand interlock for added safety.