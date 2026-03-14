Suzuki Burgman Street EX Gets New Pearl Grace White Colour

14/03/2026 - 11:58 | Suzuki Motorcycles,   | IAB Team

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a new Pearl Grace White colour option for the Suzuki Burgman Street EX, adding a fresh visual choice to the brand’s premium 125cc scooter lineup.

Suzuki Burgman Street Ex Pearl Grace White Colour

With the addition of the new shade, the Burgman Street EX is now available in three colour options — Pearl Grace White, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 — giving buyers more ways to personalise their ride.

Powering the scooter is a 124cc all-aluminium, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.6 PS at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor features Suzuki’s SEP-α (Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha) technology along with fuel injection, aimed at delivering a balance of efficiency, low emissions and smooth performance.

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For added convenience in city traffic, the Burgman Street EX comes equipped with an Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS) system. The feature automatically shuts the engine off during idling and restarts it when the throttle is twisted, helping improve fuel efficiency in stop-and-go conditions. It also works alongside the Suzuki Easy Start System, enabling the engine to start with a single press of the starter switch, while the Silent Starter System ensures smooth and quiet ignition.

The scooter rides on a 12-inch rear wheel with a 100/80-12 tyre, which helps improve stability and maneuverability while also giving it a slightly more premium stance.

Feature highlights include a Bluetooth-enabled digital LCD instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect, LED headlamp and tail lamp, body-mounted windscreen, 21.5-litre under-seat storage, and a dual-tone seat with a relaxed riding position.

The Burgman Street EX is available at dealerships across India at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,07,902 (Delhi).

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