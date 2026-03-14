Suzuki Burgman Street EX Gets New Pearl Grace White Colour

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a new Pearl Grace White colour option for the Suzuki Burgman Street EX, adding a fresh visual choice to the brand’s premium 125cc scooter lineup.

With the addition of the new shade, the Burgman Street EX is now available in three colour options — Pearl Grace White, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 — giving buyers more ways to personalise their ride.

Powering the scooter is a 124cc all-aluminium, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.6 PS at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor features Suzuki’s SEP-α (Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha) technology along with fuel injection, aimed at delivering a balance of efficiency, low emissions and smooth performance.

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For added convenience in city traffic, the Burgman Street EX comes equipped with an Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS) system. The feature automatically shuts the engine off during idling and restarts it when the throttle is twisted, helping improve fuel efficiency in stop-and-go conditions. It also works alongside the Suzuki Easy Start System, enabling the engine to start with a single press of the starter switch, while the Silent Starter System ensures smooth and quiet ignition.

The scooter rides on a 12-inch rear wheel with a 100/80-12 tyre, which helps improve stability and maneuverability while also giving it a slightly more premium stance.

Feature highlights include a Bluetooth-enabled digital LCD instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect, LED headlamp and tail lamp, body-mounted windscreen, 21.5-litre under-seat storage, and a dual-tone seat with a relaxed riding position.

The Burgman Street EX is available at dealerships across India at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,07,902 (Delhi).