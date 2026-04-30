Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Gets 349cc Engine, Price Cut to ₹1.80 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar NS400Z, now powered by a 349cc engine producing 40.6 PS. The move brings down costs while retaining the bike’s performance-focused character.

Priced at ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new NS400Z benefits from a lower 18% GST slab, making it significantly more accessible. Bajaj claims total savings of up to ₹24,500 when factoring in reduced ex-showroom price, insurance and registration costs.

Despite the shift, performance remains a strong suit. The liquid-cooled engine delivers a power-to-weight ratio of 247 PS per tonne, keeping the NS400Z firmly in the high-performance bracket.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Dominar 400 Now at ₹2.03 Lakh with 350cc Engine

On the features front, the motorcycle continues to stand out in its segment. It comes equipped with four ride modes, a quickshifter, traction control, dual-channel ABS, radial tyres and a Bluetooth-enabled digital console.