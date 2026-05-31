Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Launched in India at ₹3.64 Lakh

Royal Enfield has taken a bold step forward by launching the all-new Bullet 650 in India, bringing its most iconic nameplate into the 650cc era.

First introduced in 1932, the Bullet remains the world’s longest-running motorcycle in continuous production. Now in its 94th year, the machine has evolved into its most powerful form yet, while retaining the unmistakable silhouette, upright stance, and that signature old-school appeal enthusiasts swear by.

At its heart sits Royal Enfield’s proven 650cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The setup promises smooth power delivery, making it equally at home on relaxed highway cruises and more spirited weekend rides.

Underneath, the Bullet 650 is built on a steel tubular spine frame and gets Showa suspension, ensuring a stable and composed ride. Classic proportions are preserved with a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup, keeping that commanding road presence intact.

Design remains pure Bullet. The teardrop fuel tank, hand-painted pinstripes, vintage-inspired badging, and long bench seat all stay true to its heritage. Modern touches include a casquette-mounted LED headlamp with signature “tiger-eye” pilot lamps, along with a semi-digital instrument cluster that blends analogue charm with essential readouts.

Available in Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, the Bullet 650 also offers a wide range of genuine accessories for personalization.

Priced at ₹3,64,856 (ex-showroom), the Bullet 650 isn’t just another launch—it’s a statement. A proper old-school icon, now with the muscle to match its legacy.