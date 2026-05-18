Norton Atlas to Be Made in India, Launch Expected Soon

Norton Motorcycles is set to begin local manufacturing in India, with the Atlas ADV likely to become the brand’s first model to roll out from the country.

Owned by TVS Motor Company, Norton will produce the Atlas at its Hosur facility near Bengaluru. The model is expected to launch in India in the second half of the year, following multiple test sightings on public roads.

The Atlas will be built on a dedicated assembly line alongside the upcoming BMW F 450 GS, highlighting TVS’s growing manufacturing capabilities for premium motorcycles.

Positioned as an adventure tourer, the Norton Atlas will be offered in two variants, including a GT version equipped with alloy wheels. The motorcycle features a semi-faired design with an upright riding stance and comes loaded with modern features such as an 8-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple riding modes, traction control, and cruise control.

Powering the bike is a 585cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing around 69 bhp. It is supported by an upside-down front fork and a rear mono-shock suspension setup, while braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends.

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