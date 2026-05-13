Honda NX500 Just Got Smarter And Easier to Ride

Honda has launched the updated NX500 in India at ₹7.43 lakh (ex-showroom), introducing its innovative E-Clutch system to the adventure motorcycle segment.

This marks the first Honda ADV in India to feature the E-Clutch, an electronically controlled system that automates clutch operation. Using actuators inside the clutch housing, the system allows riders to start moving and shift gears without using the clutch lever—making rides smoother, especially in traffic and off-road conditions.

Importantly, the setup retains a manual override, so experienced riders can still use the clutch lever if they prefer. The E-Clutch is particularly beneficial for those stepping up to larger motorcycles, easing the learning curve associated with managing power and clutch control.

Apart from the tech upgrade, Honda has refreshed the NX500’s colour palette. The bike is now available in Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White, giving it a cleaner, more premium look.

Mechanically, the NX500 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 46.9 bhp and 43 Nm, offering a balanced mix of performance and touring capability.