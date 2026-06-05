India Gets Its First Flex-Fuel Maruti WagonR

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the WagonR Flex Fuel, marking a significant step toward alternative fuel mobility in India. The reveal comes on the eve of World Environment Day, underlining the brand’s focus on cleaner fuel solutions.

The WagonR Flex Fuel is compatible with a wide range of ethanol blends—from E20 to E100—while being homologated for E85. This makes it the first flex-fuel passenger vehicle showcased for the Indian market, signalling a potential shift toward higher ethanol adoption.

While detailed specifications remain under wraps, the powertrain is expected to feature key modifications to handle varying ethanol concentrations efficiently. Flex-fuel technology allows the engine to adapt to different blends, offering greater fuel flexibility without compromising usability.

The unveiling took place in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, both of whom have been vocal advocates for ethanol-based mobility in India.