2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched with Subtle Updates

Toyota has introduced the 2026 Innova Crysta in India, giving its long-running MPV a mild refresh along with interior upgrades. Prices start at Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom), with both 7- and 8-seater layouts on offer.

Visually, the update is subtle but noticeable. The Crysta gets a bolder front grille along with revised front and rear bumpers, adding a bit more presence to its familiar silhouette.

Inside, Toyota has focused on enhancing the cabin experience. The MPV now features dual-tone leather upholstery, updated trim elements, copper-finished bezels and wood-pattern inserts. New additions such as a wireless charger and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) further improve everyday usability.

The feature list remains strong, including a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls and a comprehensive safety suite. This includes seven airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, vehicle stability control (VSC) and Hill Start Assist.

Under the hood, the tried-and-tested 2.4-litre diesel engine continues unchanged, producing 148 BHP and 343 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The 2026 Innova Crysta is available in five colour options: Platinum White Pearl, Super White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica and Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic.

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