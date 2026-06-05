5 Sports Cars That Will Change Your Mind About Automatic Cars

Automatics are now the order of the day in the market for most high-end sports cars, especially when you consider supersports and hypersports cars, where the need for quick shifts and the proliferation of electric assistance have relegated the clutch to the background.

However, you don't need to spend a several-year family budget to have a good time behind the wheel of a sports car with an automatic transmission if buying a used auto. Here are expert recommendations for 5 automatic-only sports cars that are actually fun to drive, even for the most dedicated third-pedal enthusiasts.

Audi TT-RS

The hottest version of the Audi TT, the RS, is a versatile sports coupe that's as at home in morning traffic as it is blazing hot on weekend radars. With all-wheel drive and a roaring 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine producing 394 hp, the 2017-2023 TT RS offers a unique exhaust note alongside exceptional grip and accelerates from 0-62 mph in 3.7 seconds.

The car's dual personality is largely due to its seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which can shift from mild to wild at the touch of a paddle, bringing the five-cylinder engine back into its sweet spot. Combined with available carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon fiber trim, the RS becomes a compelling choice for a sophisticated sports car.

Nissan GT-R

The Nissan GT-R stands perhaps as a prime example of a sports car, often criticized by purists for its embrace of automation. When its six-speed dual-clutch transmission debuted in 2009, paired with a computer-controlled all-wheel-drive system, there were virtually no other production cars on the market attempting anything quite like it. Furthermore, its exceptional speed and fearsome grip capabilities sparked fears that "analog" production cars were on the verge of extinction.

Although those fears proved somewhat premature (it took nearly a decade before sports cars began swapping manual transmissions for automatics en masse and, in 2026, leaving only several top models in the Indiana market), the uproar surrounding this fact overshadowed the reality that the R35-generation GT-R is, in fact, a stunning car to drive.

It is larger and heavier than one might expect, but its bulk seems to vanish as you rocket toward the horizon under the full thrust of its 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6, producing nearly 480 horsepower. By the end of its model cycle, that output had climbed to 562 hp, keeping the 2009–2024 GT-R firmly in supercar territory for far longer than anyone had anticipated.

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe

While the 2015-2021 Mercedes-AMG GT resembles the German Viper in styling, it's offered exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. While this may seem like a drawback, this truly engaging coupe is available in a variety of high-performance trims that offer both power and athleticism in a package that growls, embraces corners, and glides through any terrain you throw at it. Even base versions of the first GT Coupe start with 469 hp from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8.

If an automatic transmission really bothers you, then consider the GT R model's more aggressive gear ratios and the engine's ability to interrupt fuel delivery during lightning-fast, pedal-deep shifts, pinning the throttle and keeping the turbos in boost mode. This provides full access to 577 hp. The Mercedes-AMG GT R, regardless of driving conditions, evokes a smile that can only be erased by the monstrous G-forces you summon with your right foot.

Jaguar F-Type R

Jaguar briefly offered a manual transmission option for its 2013-2023 F-Type coupe and convertible, but it was limited to the V-6 version. If you wanted to enjoy the delightful sound of its supercharged 5.0-liter V-8, regardless of whether you opted for rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, you had to stick with the eight-speed automatic.

Surprisingly, the traditional ZF gearbox in no way detracts from the Jaguar F-Type's eccentric personality on the road. With shifts so quick you'd swear a clutch was hiding there, and a soundtrack that reverberates with eight cylinders every time you pull down a gear, the F-Type more than makes up for every torque-converter automatic's moment. Of course, its 575 hp (in later versions of the car) also plays a huge role in allaying any concerns about the automatic transmission.

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The current-generation Corvette C8 is, in many respects, the antithesis of the Mercedes-AMG GT R driving experience. By relocating the engine from ahead of the front wheels to behind the driver's head and swapping turbocharging for the linear power delivery of a naturally aspirated, pushrod V-8, the C8 has become more composed, more precise in its road manners, and far easier to handle at the limit. Moreover, it is available exclusively with an automatic transmission - something Corvette buyers haven't seen on the options list since the 1982 model year.

This eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is fully up to the demands of high-speed track driving, yet remains exceptionally smooth in everyday operation. It may not be quite as engaging as previous models equipped with a third pedal, but with nearly 500 horsepower on tap from its 6.2-liter V8 engine, it makes the Stingray's performance limits more approachable to explore compared to a traditional manual transmission. And it accomplishes all this while delivering lap times that a previous-generation Corvette would have struggled to replicate without a professional behind the wheel.