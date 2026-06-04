Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II Boosts Range, Power

Rolls-Royce has taken the wraps off the Spectre Series II, bringing a suite of technical upgrades and fresh Bespoke touches to its all-electric super-coupé. The highlight is a reworked battery setup that increases range by 18%, now rated at up to 390 miles (WLTP), while also cutting charging times by 14%.

Performance sees a notable lift too. The standard Spectre now produces 442 kW and 1,015 Nm, with a ‘Spirited Mode’ unlocking up to 1,100 Nm. Meanwhile, the flagship Black Badge Spectre Series II pushes boundaries further, delivering 500 kW in ‘Infinity Mode’—making it the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever built.

Beyond the numbers, the Series II introduces new design and material options. Buyers can opt for the striking Ethereal Blue paint, along with a unique Duality Twill interior fabric crafted from bamboo-derived rayon. Additional highlights include Placed Perforation leather and Brindled Walnut veneer, elevating the cabin’s bespoke appeal.

The Black Badge variant also gets Iced Black exterior detailing, replacing traditional brightwork with a darker, more assertive matte finish.