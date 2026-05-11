Ather Rizta Crosses 3 Lakh Sales in Just Two Years

Ather Energy has announced that its family-focused electric scooter, the Rizta, has surpassed the 3 lakh sales milestone within two years of launch, underlining its strong acceptance in the growing EV space.

Launched in April 2024 as Ather’s first family-oriented offering, the Rizta has quickly emerged as the brand’s highest-selling model. Notably, it crossed the 2 lakh mark in December 2025 and added another 1 lakh units in just five months, reflecting accelerating demand.

The Rizta has also helped Ather expand beyond its traditional southern stronghold. Markets like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have seen the brand’s market share grow fourfold, while northern states such as Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have recorded over threefold growth. Today, the Rizta contributes the bulk of Ather’s volumes in these regions.

Designed with practicality in mind, the scooter caters largely to family buyers, who make up nearly 70% of its customer base. It features a spacious seat, a large floorboard and a total storage capacity of 56 litres, including under-seat storage and a front compartment.

On the tech front, the Rizta offers connected features like SkidControl, theft alerts and tow alerts. Ather has also enhanced the ownership experience through over-the-air updates, including a touchscreen interface upgrade rolled out via its Atherstack platform.