Audi Nuvolari is a 2.6s, 350 km/h Hypercar

Audi has pulled the wraps off the Nuvolari, its first-ever hybrid supercar and the most powerful production model in the brand’s history. Limited to just 499 units, deliveries are set to begin in the first half of 2027.

At its core, the Nuvolari packs a brutal hybrid setup producing 736 kW (1,001 PS), propelling it from 0-100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds. Flat out, it can push beyond 350 km/h, placing it firmly in hypercar territory.

The powertrain combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 588 kW (800 hp) and 730 Nm with three axial flux electric motors. Two of these are mounted on the front axle, hinting at advanced all-wheel-drive capability and razor-sharp torque vectoring.

Aerodynamics play a crucial role in its performance. The Nuvolari features active aero elements, including a deployable rear wing capable of generating over 400 kg of downforce. The body itself is constructed from carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP), keeping weight in check while maximizing rigidity.