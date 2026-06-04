Peugeot Partner Van Debuts in South Africa with Dual Wheelbases

Peugeot has expanded its light commercial vehicle lineup in South Africa with the launch of the new Partner van, offered in both short- and long-wheelbase configurations. The move marks a clear push by the brand to strengthen its foothold in the country’s growing LCV segment.

Pricing starts at ZAR479,900 for the short-wheelbase (SWB) version, while the long-wheelbase (LWB) model comes in at ZAR508,900.

Both variants are powered by a 1.6-litre HDi diesel engine producing 68 kW and 230 Nm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Fuel efficiency stands at a claimed 5.1 L/100 km, keeping running costs in check for business users.

In terms of practicality, the SWB offers a load length of 1,817 mm, while the LWB stretches that to 2,167 mm. With Peugeot’s Multiflex seating setup, the LWB can deliver up to 4.4 cubic metres of cargo space and handle payloads of up to 1,000 kg.

Despite its work-focused brief, the Partner doesn’t skip on tech. Both versions feature a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, with WiFi mirroring, Bluetooth connectivity and dual USB ports.

Safety kit includes emergency braking assistance, an electronic stability programme, rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.