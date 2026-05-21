Suzuki Burgman 150 Debuts with Maxi-Scooter Styling and More Power

Suzuki has taken the wraps off the all-new Suzuki Burgman 150 in Colombia, marking a significant step up from the familiar Suzuki Burgman Street 125.

The Burgman 150 embraces a proper maxi-scooter stance, featuring a larger body, wide front apron, and a bold lighting setup combining projector LEDs, DRLs, and indicators. Its design is complemented by a central spine and spacious footboard layout, promising a more comfortable riding experience.

On the feature front, Suzuki has gone all out. The scooter packs a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, keyless ignition, dual-channel ABS, and even switchable traction control—a rare addition in this segment.

Power comes from a 149cc air-cooled engine producing 14.2 bhp and 14.2 Nm, paired with 14-inch wheels at both ends. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and dual rear shocks. With a 760 mm seat height, 145 kg kerb weight, and an 8-litre fuel tank, it strikes a balance between usability and road presence. Practicality is further boosted by a 25-litre underseat storage with a USB-C charging port.