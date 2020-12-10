Expected Aprilia SXR 160 price in India; INR 20K more than Aprilia SR 160

Piaggio India is preparing to introduce the all-new Aprilia SXR 160 in the Indian market. The latest maxi-scooter from the Italian firm will break cover this month. While we were waiting for the company to share more details regarding its next launch, a media report states that the expected Aprilia SXR 160 price in India is INR 1.27 lakh*.

The Aprilia SXR 160 will undoubtedly be a much more premium product than the Aprilia SR 160. Considering all the features of the new maxi-scooter, we had already anticipated that it will be priced higher than the SR 160; somewhere in the INR 1.15 lakh - INR 1.25 lakh range. While the official Aprilia SXR 160 price in India is yet to be announced, it is expected to cost INR 1.27 lakh*, as per a new media report. If this is the case, then the SXR 160 will be around INR 20K more expensive than the SR 160.

Since the Aprilia SXR 160 bookings in India will commence from tomorrow, i.e., 11 Dec 2020, it is only a matter of days before the new maxi-scooter is launched in the country. The company is betting big on the upcoming two-wheeler. Diego Graffi, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director stated during a virtual press conference that India has big potential for maxi-scooters in the 200-250cc segment and the SXR 160 will be a good way to test those waters. The Aprilia SXR 160 will be the most powerful scooter in the category and have a maxi-scooter design with compact dimensions. Graffi also pointed out that the SXR 160 can take on highway duties and will be comfortable on long rides.

Aprilia SXR 160 Key Features

LED headlights

LED DRLs

Telescopic forks

Alloy wheels

Front disc brake

ABS/CBS

Chrome-plated exhaust heat shield

Large comfortable seat

Twin-LED taillight with LED signature lighting

Full-digital instrument cluster

Split glovebox with a USB charger at the front

Large under-seat storage space with light

Large tinted windscreen

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai