Expected Aprilia SXR 160 price in India; INR 20K more than Aprilia SR 160

Piaggio India is preparing to introduce the all-new Aprilia SXR 160 in the Indian market. The latest maxi-scooter from the Italian firm will break cover this month. While we were waiting for the company to share more details regarding its next launch, a media report states that the expected Aprilia SXR 160 price in India is INR 1.27 lakh*.
The Aprilia SXR 160 will undoubtedly be a much more premium product than the Aprilia SR 160. Considering all the features of the new maxi-scooter, we had already anticipated that it will be priced higher than the SR 160; somewhere in the INR 1.15 lakh - INR 1.25 lakh range. While the official Aprilia SXR 160 price in India is yet to be announced, it is expected to cost INR 1.27 lakh*, as per a new media report. If this is the case, then the SXR 160 will be around INR 20K more expensive than the SR 160.
Also Read: New Honda PCX range of scooters (including a hybrid) introduced in Japan
Since the Aprilia SXR 160 bookings in India will commence from tomorrow, i.e., 11 Dec 2020, it is only a matter of days before the new maxi-scooter is launched in the country. The company is betting big on the upcoming two-wheeler. Diego Graffi, Piaggio India CEO and Managing Director stated during a virtual press conference that India has big potential for maxi-scooters in the 200-250cc segment and the SXR 160 will be a good way to test those waters. The Aprilia SXR 160 will be the most powerful scooter in the category and have a maxi-scooter design with compact dimensions. Graffi also pointed out that the SXR 160 can take on highway duties and will be comfortable on long rides.
Aprilia SXR 160 Key Features
- LED headlights
- LED DRLs
- Telescopic forks
- Alloy wheels
- Front disc brake
- ABS/CBS
- Chrome-plated exhaust heat shield
- Large comfortable seat
- Twin-LED taillight with LED signature lighting
- Full-digital instrument cluster
- Split glovebox with a USB charger at the front
- Large under-seat storage space with light
- Large tinted windscreen
For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.
[Source: bikewale.com]
*Ex-showroom, Mumbai