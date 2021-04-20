Smallest-ever Harley Davidson Spied, To Rival Royal Enfield?

Harley Davidson's foray into the small capacity motorcycle segment has long been coming. The American motorcycle manufacturer had previously made it quite clear that they intend to enter the 300cc segment in developing Asian countries. To that effect, Harley Davidson even signed a partnership with Chinese Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle - the same company that owns Italian motorcycle brand Benelli - to manufacture small-displacement motorcycles for sale in Asian markets.

A new spy image has surfaced on the internet of what looks like the Qianjiang SRV300. Now this motorcycle could be rebranded and sold as a Harley Davidson in certain markets. Earlier last year, we came across spy images of the parallel-twin powered Harley Davidson 338R. Initially, this rebadged Benelli 352S was thought to be Harley's small displacement motorcycle for Asian markets. However, the company now seems to have scrapped that plan. Instead, the newly spotted QJ SRV300 is what could take its place if it was rebadged as a Harley-Davidson.

Just like the 338R, this new motorcycle has also been developed by Qianjiang. As can be seen in the image, the motorcycle appears quite compact and about the same size as its potential rivals - he Hyosung GV300S and the Benda Motors Jinjira 300. While the motorcycle is yet to be officially unveiled, its details had been leaked online previously as the company had applied for documentation. It is powered by a 296cc, V-twin engine that makes around 30hp and the claimed kerb weight of the motorcycle stands at 163kg.

One of the biggest takeaways from this spy image is that this motorcycle has been designed to look like a traditional Harley Davidson. Unlike the 338R, which looked more like a naked motorcycle, the SVR300 sports Harley's signature sportster styling, although it has been scaled down. Even styling elements like the wheel design looks similar to that of higher-capacity Harleys. The previously leaked document also revealed that it will ride on 16-inch front and a 15-inch wheels at the rear. It has a claimed top speed of 129kph and comes equipped with ABS.

If this motorcycle does get rebranded as a Harley Davidson, you can expect it to be sold in more markets than Qianjiang will sell the SRV300 in. That said, it remains to be seen if this motorcycle makes it to India as a rebranded Harley. We believe this could be unlikely as Harley Davidson has entered into a partnership with Hero MotoCorp and the two are said to be developing an entry-level motorcycle of their own for the Indian market.

