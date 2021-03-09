WATCH Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Chase Harleys on a Highway

The very popular Royal Enfield Bullet 500 has been discontinued here in India, along with the other 500cc models, but it’s still in business in various other countries. Even though it has remained more or less the same since it started its journey back in 1932, the classic single-cylinder motorcycle has curated quite a huge fan following across the world. One of its fans has uploaded a video on YouTube in which a Royal Enfield Bullet 500 is chasing down a couple of Harleys on a highway. Watch the clip below.

The video has been recorded on the world-renowned Golden Gate Bridge located in San Francisco, USA. We can see in the footage that the Royal Enfield Bullet 500 rider joins the road that leads to the bridge and spots two Harley-Davidson motorcycles cruising down the same path. There’s no doubt that the American-made bikes are much more powerful than the Bullet 500 but the rider still gives a try to see if he can keep up with them.

Also Read: Watch 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Coasting at 120-130km/h

As the video progresses, we can see that Royal Enfield Bullet 500 rider doing triple-digit speeds. While the speedometer of the motorcycle isn’t crystal clear in the footage, we reckon that the retro-styled two-wheeler is running above 110-120km/h, which is quite commendable, don’t you think? We can also hear the beautiful exhaust note of that, most likely, aftermarket pipe.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 500 uses a 499cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which pumps out 27.2bhp of max power at 5250rpm. The peak torque of 41.3Nm is generated at 4000rpm. With the help of these figures, the rider eventually overtakes the Harleys, although it seems that they slowed down a bit to allow him to catch up!

In other news, the Chennai-based company is said to be working on multiple models, including a cruiser, based on the highly successful 650cc platform. It’s being anticipated that there could be a Royal Enfield Meteor 650 and Classic 650 under development.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.