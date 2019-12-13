Entry-level Harley-Davidson Roadster ready for production - Report

Harley-Davidson’s new entry-level model, currently dubbed HD350, is ready for production. Bennetts reports that the design phase of the project has come to an end, and the motorcycle should reach the production line in China very soon.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson inaugurates its first dealership in Jammu

The photographs of the production-spec model are yet to surface, although the sketch of the vehicle that was revealed in June this year revealed that the new Harley-Davidson roadster will be heavily based on the Benelli 302S. The motorcycle will feature a trellis frame along with a tubular swingarm. The shock absorption hardware, which was revealed through the sketch of the vehicle, will include a setup that is identical to the Benelli 302S - inverted forks at the front and an asymmetrically mounted mono-shock at the back.

The list of shared equipment is likely to continue on the mechanical front as well, and the upcoming HD350 should pack a parallel twin-cylinder motor that similar to the unit on the Benelli 302S. The current version of the 302S uses a 300 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine that delivers 37.5 hp of peak power at 11,000 rpm and 18.9 ft·lb (25.62 Nm) of max torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine may see a displacement revision because of an emission norm compliance upgrade, probably to 338 cc.

The styling cues on the Harley-Davidson branded motorcycle, however, will be very different than the Benelli 302S. The American brand has opted for retro looks for its new entry-level model while the Italian vehicle features more contemporary design cues. The braking hardware could also feature a slight hardware revision, and the Harley-Davidson HD350 could receive a single rotor at the front instead of dual disc setup on the Benelli motorcycle. The safety net will most likely include a dual-channel ABS. We do not expect to see a traction control system or ride-by-wire tech on the vehicle.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson LiveWire makes Indian debut

Harley-Davidson has joined hands with China's Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle to manufacture its new entry-level model in China. It will launch this model in China by the end of 2020. Other Asian markets will receive the motorcycle soon after the Chinese launch.

[Source: Bennetts.co.uk]