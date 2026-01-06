Volkswagen Abu Dhabi Opens Passat and Jetta Pre-Bookings for 2026

Volkswagen Abu Dhabi has kicked off the new year by announcing a pre-booking campaign for two of its most established sedans—the Passat and the Jetta—offering customers early access along with a bundled ownership package.

The campaign goes live in the first week of January 2026. The Volkswagen Passat can be pre-booked with prices starting at AED 109,000, or AED 1,549 per month, while the Volkswagen Jetta starts at AED 91,000, translating to AED 1,299 per month.

To sweeten the deal, both sedans come with a comprehensive ownership plan aimed at reducing long-term running concerns. This includes a three-year unlimited mileage warranty, three years of service or up to 45,000 km, three years of roadside assistance, and complimentary vehicle registration.

With this pre-booking initiative, Volkswagen Abu Dhabi is positioning the Passat and Jetta as value-focused sedan options for customers seeking comfort, reliability, and predictable ownership costs in the UAE market as 2026 begins.