Yezdi Motorcycles Go Online on Amazon and Flipkart

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has taken a big digital leap by listing its latest models, including the 2025 Yezdi Adventure and 2025 Yezdi Roadster, on Amazon and Flipkart. After recording strong festive sales through physical dealerships, Yezdi’s most popular motorcycles are now just a click away on India’s two largest e-commerce platforms, making ownership easier for riders across key markets.

This move builds on the brand’s successful online debut last year, when it became one of the first to offer premium classic motorcycles via Flipkart, followed by Amazon. With Yezdi now strengthening its digital distribution, customers can browse, book and begin the purchase journey online, while deliveries and formalities remain backed by the brand’s expanding dealer network.

The online buying process is straightforward. Customers pay the ex-showroom booking amount on Amazon or Flipkart, after which an authorised local dealer confirms the order and assists with the remaining on-road payment. Registration, insurance and final handover are completed at the dealership, while accessories and add-ons continue to be offered offline.

Both platforms also bring attractive platform-specific benefits. Amazon offers credit card cashback of up to ₹6,500, additional cashback for Prime customers using Amazon Pay ICICI cards, and no-cost EMI options up to six months. Flipkart buyers can avail bank offers of up to ₹10,000 and credit card cashback of up to ₹4,000.

Alongside the 2025 Yezdi Adventure and Roadster, the full Jawa lineup—including the 350, 42, 42 FJ, 42 Bobber and Perak—is available online. The service is currently live across 44 cities with 55 dealers onboard, covering major regions across India.