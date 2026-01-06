Toyota Orders Venezuela Staff to Remote Work Amid Political Turmoil

Toyota has temporarily instructed its employees in Venezuela to work from home following heightened political and security concerns after recent US military action that led to the detention and transfer of President Nicolás Maduro to New York for trial. The Japanese automaker confirmed that all expatriate staff and their families are safe, though it did not disclose how many employees are covered under the remote work directive.

The company clarified that the temporary arrangement has not impacted its sales or production activities. However, Toyota’s operations in Venezuela have already been under pressure for several years due to economic instability and international sanctions. Its Cumana plant, which once produced models such as the Corolla, has seen repeated disruptions, with annual output falling to just a few hundred vehicles by 2020 before operations were briefly suspended.

Despite these challenges, automotive trade between Japan and Venezuela showed growth in 2024. According to the Japan External Trade Organization, Japanese exports to Venezuela reached USD 69.41 million last year, marking a 16.1 percent year-on-year increase. Passenger vehicles, trucks, and automotive components formed the bulk of this trade. Imports from Venezuela, largely cocoa beans and aluminium, rose 13.9 percent to USD 15.47 million over the same period.

Other Japanese companies with exposure to Venezuela are closely monitoring the situation. Firms including Meiji, Mitsubishi, Itochu, and Mitsui have stated that their operations remain unaffected for now, citing adequate inventories and limited disruption.

In recent years, Toyota’s Cumana facility has adapted by shifting to complete-knockdown assembly and exporting locally manufactured components to earn foreign currency. However, persistent parts shortages, sanctions, and workforce challenges continue to weigh on long-term viability in the market.

